According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed star linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve, and he will miss at least the next four games.

The #Steelers have officially placed star TJ Watt on Injured Reserve, and he's likely out for the next 6 weeks or so while he rehabs his torn pec muscle. They have signed LB David Anenih from the #Titans practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2022

Watt suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Pittsburgh’s 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals following a sack of quarterback Joe Burrow. Fortunately, Watt will not require season-ending surgery as was initially feared and could return around late October.

Before exiting Sunday’s contest, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year was a one-man wrecking crew, tallying a sack, one interception, and six solo tackles. This after tying the NFL’s all-time single-season sack record last year with 22.5.

With Watt sidelined, more pressure will fall on newcomers Malik Reed and Jamir Jones to help fill the void.

“Those guys are not going to be T.J. (and) it’s not realistic to think that they’re going to be T.J.,” said head coach Mike Tomlin. “But we expect them to be varsity.”

