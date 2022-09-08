Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Limited in Practice on Thursday by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (shoulder) was limited in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Steelers injury report: RT Chuks Okorafor didn’t practice with a back issue. Diontae Johnson was limited. pic.twitter.com/TMqFyoN26y — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 8, 2022

Johnson feels like a true questionable for Week 1 as he continues to battle his shoulder ailment. The 2021 Pro Bowler has been limited for two consecutive days at practice now. Fellow receiver Chase Claypool told reporters on Thursday that he anticipates that Johnson will play on Sunday, but nothing has been made final by head coach Mike Tomlin. The Steelers will look to get off on the right foot on Sunday as hefty underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 2021, Johnson hauled in 107 receptions on 169 targets for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. Keep an eye out for his practice designation on Friday as a clearer indication of his status for the weekend.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently 6.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.