Super Bowl LVII Odds: Only Nine Teams Have Worse Odds Than Patriots New England is already 80-1 at BetMGM by Sam Panayotovich 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots won’t win a Super Bowl if they play the way they did Sunday in South Beach.

That much is obvious.

Heading into Week 1, Bill Belichick’s bunch had the 17th-best odds to emerge with the Lombardi Trophy this coming February, but American oddsmakers were very quick to move their numbers in the future book. The Patriots were surpassed at BetMGM by the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders after just one week of regular-season football.

And it’s difficult to argue with most of those adjustments.

“New England’s offense was embarrassing,” one professional bettor told NESN. “It’s only one game and Belichick generally gets the benefit of the doubt, but there’s no semblance of a plan. It starts with having play callers that have never called plays before, which is alarming in a league that embraces offensive versatility. The Patriots have minimal skill and speed on the outside. And teams will continue to stack the box and make that average quarterback beat them.

“They scored seven points for crying out loud.”

Super Bowl LVII odds at BetMGM:

Patriots +8000 ($100 wins $80,000)

Chicago Bears +12500

New York Giants +12500

Carolina Panthers +15000

Detroit Lions +15000

Jacksonville Jaguars +15000

New York Jets +25000

Atlanta Falcons +30000

Houston Texans +30000

Seattle Seahawks +30000 ($100 wins $300,000)

“Look at that list,” the bettor added. “The Patriots are in the same company as the Bears and Giants.”

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills’ Super Bowl odds were slashed to 5-1 at BetMGM ($100 wins $500) after they shellacked the defending champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-1) are second on the sheet followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (+750), Los Angeles Chargers (+1200), Green Bay Packers (+1400) and Philadelphia Eagles (+1400).