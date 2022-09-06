Super Bowl Odds: Four NFL Futures To Jump On Given Value Before Week 1 It's worth jumping on quickly if you see a price you like by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

In an ever-changing NFL futures market like that of the Super Bowl, it’s important to buy in quickly if you see a price you like. One win, two wins, three wins will cause those odds to move, and then slash before you know it.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills opened up as the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII and have remained atop the betting board throughout the offseason. Despite Tom Brady’s headline-filled offseason, oddsmakers still have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the second-best price to win their second title in three seasons. Those two teams are followed by Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers, Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

But there are plenty of other contenders who provide value in the middle of the betting board.

Here are four teams to consider when it comes to Super Bowl futures, with betting prices courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Chargers +1400

This might not be considered a stretch by many, but the fact is the Chargers at 14-to-1 present plenty of value entering the season. Perhaps no team in the NFL had as good of an offseason as the Bolts with the additions of cornerback J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack solidifying a defense that needed help. Justin Herbert is a potential NFL MVP candidate, poised to take another step forward in his third season after ranking second in passing yards and third in passing touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. The Chargers play in a loaded AFC West, which surely plays into their Super Bowl prospects, but nevertheless should be viewed as a title contender — and the public clearly sees it that way. LA opens its season as a 3.5-point favorite for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Baltimore Ravens +2000

It certainly felt like the Ravens were really the team most impacted by injuries last season, and in many cases before the campaign even started. But Baltimore, which finished fourth in the AFC North last season, had arguably the best draft of any team in the NFL. The Ravens enter the season healthier, more athletic and younger at key offensive positions with quarterback Lamar Jackson having plenty to prove in a contract year. Baltimore, much like the Chargers, plays in a deep division with the reigning AFC champion in an even deeper conference. But this is a team with a ton of talent and a head coach in John Harbaugh who’s only seen two losing seasons in 15 years. This 20-to-1 price certainly won’t be around should Baltimore win the AFC North, which feels like a very reasonable outcome. The Ravens, a 7-point road favorite, open their season Sunday against the New York Jets with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Bengals +2200

It’s not too often that you’ll find the reigning AFC champion with the ninth-best odds to win the Super Bowl — especially given the fact that the team improved by leaps and bounds. Joe Burrow might just have the best complement of receivers in the NFL, one of the best three-down running backs and a revamped offensive line that instills newfound confidence. The Benals, who allowed Burrow to get sacked more than any signal-caller last season, improved greatly on their biggest weakness in both free agency and the trade market. Similarly, they have plenty of competition for the division and conference, but a 22-to-1 price for the reigning runner-up is difficult to overlook. Cincinnati opens its season Sunday as a 6.5-point home favorite against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Indianapolis Colts +2500

The biggest thing the Colts have going for them is their improvement at quarterback, going from the mistake-prone Carson Wentz to veteran Matt Ryan. It will bring a new dynamic to the Indianapolis offense headlined by All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor with the defense likely to finish in the top tier of the league. The Colts also benefit from playing in the AFC South with potentially two wins per season against both the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, prompting them to be the division favorite ahead of the Tennessee Titans, who might have taken a step backward themselves. The Colts’ regular-season schedule presents a realistic chance at double-digit wins, and there’s a strong chance this 25-to-1 ticket will be on a team with one or more games at home in the playoffs. Indianapolis begins its season Sunday against the Texans at 1 p.m. ET with the Colts an 8-point road favorite.