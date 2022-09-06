Super Bowl Odds: Vegas Sportsbook Uncomfortable With Bills Bets Buffalo is +375 at the South Point by Sam Panayotovich 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl favorites at every single sportsbook in the United States.

But one sportsbook’s odds are shorter than the rest.

The South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas can’t stop writing Buffalo bets in the future book. While most shops are dealing the Bills around 6-1, South Point bettors have forced the book to slash its odds due to all the liability that has built up over the last few months.

“I’m down to +375,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews told NESN’s Chicken Dinner podcast. “I was using 4-1, which is the lowest I can ever remember having any team at this point to win the Super Bowl. But people keep pounding it. Somebody came in after the Bills’ last preseason game and bet me 4-1 when they could’ve gotten +550 or 6-1 somewhere else. It just hasn’t stopped.

“I don’t want to write any more Buffalo business right now.”

Buffalo’s odds to win Super Bowl LVII:

+375 South Point ($100 wins $375)

+550 Circa Sports

+550 DraftKings

+600 BetMGM

+600 Caesars

+600 FanDuel

+600 PointsBet

+600 SugarHouse

+600 SuperBook

+600 WynnBET ($100 wins $600)

Andrews captains a local operation in Las Vegas that caters to mostly over-the-counter bets from locals and regulars. His clientele clearly isn’t as high on the Tampa Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs or Los Angeles Rams, so if you’re looking to bet those teams, you may want to phone a friend in the desert.

As for Thursday’s NFL opener, the Bills have been bet out to 2.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Rams almost everywhere. Los Angeles opened -1, then respected action flipped Buffalo to the favorite in mid-July. The public hasn’t stopped piling on ever since. Multiple shops are reporting over 70 percent of tickets on the Bills.

It’s worth noting that reigning Super Bowl champions are 38-16-1 straight up (SU) in regular-season openers and 4-0 against the spread (ATS) when catching points at home.