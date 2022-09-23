SuperContest NFL Picks: Bet Commanders Vs. Eagles In Week 3 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 4-1 last week and are currently tied for 31st place out of 1,597 entries.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 3 of the SuperContest:

Washington Commanders +6.5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

SP: The public is lining up to place their Eagles bets this weekend, but I’m ready to pump the brakes. The Commanders offense looks real solid with Carson Wentz pushing all the right buttons and getting the ball to the right playmaker at the right time. Philly probably escapes with the win, but I like Washington to cover.

Baltimore Ravens -2.5 at New England Patriots

MC: In the past, you might have scoffed at laying points on the road at Gillette, but this Patriots team is unproven to say the least. Getting in here under a field goal certainly helps. Last week was a tough look for the Ravens coughing up a lead against Miami, but New England doesn’t appear to have the quick-strike ability to really hang in this one.

Green Bay Packers +1 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SP: The Bucs are so banged up right now they might be on their third-string left tackle. Tampa Bay will also likely be without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. Tom Brady has no protection and no weapons. If he can still overcome that and knock off Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, I’ll tip my cap.

Miami Dolphins +6 vs. Buffalo Bills

MC: Getting in front of the Bills isn’t easy, but the Dolphins’ early-season success is getting harder and harder to ignore. This has all the makings of a shootout, and some injuries in the Buffalo secondary could help a Dolphins offense featuring Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill stay within the number throughout.

New York Giants -1 vs. Dallas Cowboys

SP: The disrespect continues for the Giants. This point spread opened New York -3 and it’s getting close to a pick ’em. I find that fascinating because nobody wanted to bet the Cowboys as a seven-point home dog against Cincinnati, but now everybody wants to back the Boys on the road? Not so fast.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (8-2, 8 points)

Thank you to Winners Circle Proxy Service for helping us submit our plays all season long.