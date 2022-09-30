SuperContest NFL Picks: Take Points With Patriots Against Packers 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 1 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 3-2 last week and are currently tied for 78th place out of 1,597 entries.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

WEEK 4 #SuperContest and #SuperContestGold LINES 🏈



Be sure to get your picks in by 11:59 pm this Saturday (10/1). Mobile Picks must be in by 9 pm Saturday (10/1) pic.twitter.com/NpFcHCCXtT — SuperBook Nevada (@SuperBookNV) September 28, 2022

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 4 of the SuperContest:

Tennessee Titans +3.5 at Indianapolis Colts

MC: The Titans have had the Colts’ number basically since Mike Vrabel took over. The Titans coach remains a great underdog bet, as we saw last week, and consider us not completely sold on what we saw last week in Indy where the Colts beat the Chiefs despite gaining just 3.8 yards per play to KC’s 5.2. Kinda fluky.

Seattle Seahawks +4 at Detroit Lions

SP: Respected money has knocked this line down from +6 to +4 and it’s hard to disagree. It’s never fun laying points with the Lions and some of their best playmakers are banged up. Receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark and running back D’Andre Swift all missed practice Thursday. Be careful with Detroit.

New England Patriots +9.5 at Green Bay Packers

MC: The line adjustment from Mac Jones to Brian Hoyer feels too high. Not only that, Bill Belichick will have a defensive gameplan that attacks Green Bay’s offensive weapons, likely mucking things up. It’s hard to see the Packers scoring more than, say, 21, and if that’s the case, keeping it within the number is much easier.

Cleveland Browns -1.5 at Atlanta Falcons

SP: I’m not sure what I’m missing here. The Browns are one of the best running offenses in the NFL and the Falcons are one of the absolute worst teams at stopping the run. Assuming Jacoby Brissett protects the football, Cleveland should dominate the line of scrimmage and cover this short number.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

SP: Don’t look now, but the Bucs are getting healthy. It’s possible that Tom Brady will have his top three receivers — Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones — for this one and Tampa Bay’s defense is legit. Brady and Patrick Mahomes will be a fun battle, but we’re riding with the better defense at home.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (11-4, 11 points)

Thank you to Winners Circle Proxy Service for helping us submit our plays all season long.