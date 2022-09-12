Take This Russell Wilson Revenge-Game Parlay For Monday Night Football Russell Wilson will immediately get to play in his revenge game by Scott Neville 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Russell Wilson will make his Denver Broncos debut in a stadium he should be quite comfortable in. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback will make his first appearance on the away sideline of Lumen Stadium to take on the Seattle Seahawks, a team he spent 10 seasons playing for.

The Broncos enter as seven-point road favorites against the rebuilding Seahawks with Wilson expected to wreak havoc on the team that shipped him off in March.

Here is a four-part parlay for the Wilson revenge game that cannot lose. It might lose, but it looks promising. A $100 bet on this parlay would payout $1,043 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Russell Wilson Over 256.5 passing yards (-115)

Of the 29 quarterbacks that were not pulled due to injury, 13 hit the over on this mark (45%). Given the skill of Wilson, his high-powered offense and the lackluster defensive opponent, it’s not hard to foresee a scenario where the 33-year-old quarterback cashes this leg of the parlay with relative ease.

He was reportedly frustrated with the limitations placed upon him in the Seahawks’ run-heavy offense and is expected to have the training wheels removed at the helm of the high-flying Broncos passing game.

Russell Wilson Over 12.5 rushing yards (-135)

This is a fairly unassuming bet that could make or break a parlay of this stature. Wilson could lock this up in the first drive or it could be the last leg that never comes to fruition. That said, Wilson has run for at least 13 yards in 116 of his 158 regular-season games, 73%, in his career. All it takes is one pocket breakdown for Wilson to scramble and reach this total.

Russell Wilson Over 272.5 combined passing and rushing yards (-115)

If you are banking on 257 passing yards and 13 rushing yards, you only need three more combined yards to add another leg to the parlay and increase the total payout substantially. It only makes sense to toss this bet into the parlay.

Russell Wilson Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-140)

Once again, it’s worth playing the odds on Wilson to reach a very manage total of two passing touchdowns in Week 1 against a soft Seahawks’ secondary. Using the same 29-quarterback sample from earlier, 15 of them were able to notch a pair of touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow completed this four-part parlay in Week 1, and it would not be unreasonable for Wilson to do the same. Of the trio, Wilson has a much easier setup to complete the feat and win bettors a large sum of money.