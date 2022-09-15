Texans WR Nico Collins to be More Involved Week 2? by SportsGrid 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Houston Texans reporter Aaron Wilson, the team would like to get wide receiver Nico Collins more involved in the passing game.

A popular breakout candidate entering the season, Collins tallied just two catches for 26 yards on three targets in Houston’s 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Those numbers were well behind veteran Brandin Cooks, who led all Texans wideouts in targets (12), catches (seven), and yards (82).

Regarding Collins’s lack of touches, quarterback Davis Mills said, “Game-plan stuff, he has routes. He has individual routes on the backside as the X receiver, where we see him matched up with somebody one-on-one, we trust that he’s going to win. There’s other stuff where he’s just going to be built into a concept as really the first one, two or three progressions. There will be organic ways he’ll get the ball, and he’ll make big plays for us.”

While Collins will likely see better days, the former Michigan standout should remain on fantasy owners’ benches until he becomes a more consistent part of the Texans’ offense.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Houston as +9.5 road underdogs on the spread and +360 on the moneyline ahead of Week 2’s matchup with the Denver Broncos.