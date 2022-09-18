The Spread Sharp Report: Public Indicates Best Patriots-Steelers Bet New England is a two-point favorite entering Pittsburgh by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

One can understand the hesitation in backing Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots entering Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

First and foremost, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense looked terrible in their season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins as New England turned the ball over three times and compiled merely 271 yards. It’s not an exaggeration to say New England’s offense looked like one of the worst in the league with play-calling and offensive line issues combining to play a major role. Oh yeah, how about the fact the Steelers are coming off a Week 1 performance in which they not only covered the 7-point spread against the reigning AFC champion Bengals, but earned a road win straight up? Even with Cincinnati contributing to its own demise with five turnovers, that shouldn’t completely overshadow Pittsburgh’s play in the Week 1 verdict.

It seems many public bettors agree.

Entering Sunday’s contest at Acrisure Stadium, the host Steelers represent a vast majority of moneyline bets at a number of sportsbooks. The total being dropped to a consensus 40 points has some bettors going over and others going under, but the most popular wager, it seems, is Pittsburgh to win straight up.

DraftKings Sportsbook revealed Sunday how 75% of moneyline bets and 75% of the moneyline handle is on the Steelers +125. Pittsburgh also represents 87% of moneyline bets and 77% of the moneyline handle on BetMGM Sportsbook, as shared Sunday.

Spread bettors also have thrown more tickets on the home underdog Steelers to cover the now 3-point spread. DraftKings revealed 70% of spread bets are on the Black and Yellow while 64% of spread bets at BetMGM are on Mike Tomlin’s team to cover. It’s worth noting, though, New England has received 80% of the spread handle on WynnBet Sportsbook, which represents 49% the spread bets. It indicates there are big bets on the Patriots to cover, which is what NESN’s Sam Panayotovich was told earlier this week on the “Ultimate Betting Show.”

Sportsbooks have received a mix when it comes to betting on the total. The total, which opened at over/under 41.5 only to move to 40, per consensus data, has attracted many on the Over given it’s the second-lowest number on the DraftKings board behind only Jets-Browns (over/under 39.5). BetMGM revealed Sunday it has taken 86% of the handle and 82% of the bets on the Over 40.5. DraftKings, on the other hand, took 76% of the handle and 63% of bets on Under 40.5.