The Spread Sharp Report: Few Believe In Patriots Vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers Green Bay represents 95% of the moneyline handle at one shop by Sean T. McGuire

You’re not going to find many public bettors throwing money on the New England Patriots to earn an outright win in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

In fact, given the Patriots are expected to be without starting quarterback Mac Jones, their clash against Aaron Rodgers represents the most lopsided wager on the betting board at both PointsBet Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.

PointsBet revealed Thursday the Packers are responsible for 95% of the moneyline handle and 92% of the moneyline tickets, despite the juice leaning heavily toward Green Bay. And while there are a few other massive numbers elsewhere — Los Angeles Rams have 94% of the moneyline handle, Philadelphia Eagles have 90% — no team in the league is doubted more by the bettering public entering the slate.

DraftKings Sportsbook on Tuesday shared its initial insights, which also had the Packers responsible for the singe-largest output. Ninety-three percent of the handle and 89% of tickets are on Green Bay at the outlet. And in comparison to PointsBet, the difference is by a considerable amount with the Detroit Lions having the second-most handle at 82% and Los Angeles Chargers getting the second-most tickets, also at 82%.

Given the continued likelihood it will be Brian Hoyer starting behind center against Rodgers and a dominant Packers defense, it’s fair to assume the amount of moneyline tickets and handle only will increase as we creep closer to Sunday’s contest.