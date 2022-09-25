The Spread Sharp Report: Public Confident In Lamar Jackson Vs. Patriots There are A LOT of bets on Baltimore to cover the 2.5-point spread by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s not often Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots enter Gillette Stadium as a home underdog, but that is the case Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and bettors seem to think it’s for good reason.

Lamar Jackson and company have commanded the vast majority of bets from those willing to pick a side in the Week 3 contest. The Ravens opened as a three-point favorite and remain a 2.5-point favorite hours before kickoff. The betting public has loved the number and thus fired on Baltimore, which is coming off a Week 2 collapse against the Miami Dolphins.

Eighty-nine percent of the spread handle and 88% of spread bets at DraftKings Sportsbook are on the Ravens to cover 2.5. It’s the story elsewhere, too, as an identical 89% of the money wagered and 88% of the tickets at FanDuel Sportsbook also are on the Ravens. Baltimore represents the clear majority of spread bets at WynnBet Sportsbook, as well, with 72% of the tickets.

WynnBet also revealed a noteworthy 92% of the moneyline handle is on Baltimore to win straight up. While it marks the most one-sided percentage, it’s not much different elsewhere. DraftKings has taken 87% of the moneyline handle and 84% of moneyline bets on John Harbaugh’s team, while FanDuel also has 79% of the moneyline handle on Baltimore.

Baltimore is both 1-1 against the spread and against the total, while New England is 0-1-1 ATS with neither game eclipsing the total. The over/under for Sunday’s contest is 44.5 points, with the public having relatively even splits at the three aforementioned sportsbooks.