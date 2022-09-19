The Spread Sharp Report: Public Unsure How To Bet Eagles-Vikings The people don't know how to bet this line by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Minnesota Vikings were dominant in Week 1. So, why are they underdogs in Week 2? That seems to be the question that most of the betting public is asking, as they’ve split bets on the Vikings’ matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both teams will head into “Monday Night Football” with a 1-0 record, as the Eagles escaped Detroit with a 38-35 win over the Lions and the Vikings thrashed the Green Bay Packers, 23-7, in Week 1. Each squad put together strong performances to kick off the season, which has led to the classic -2.5 line, according to BetMGM, for the home team — which happens to be Philadelphia in this scenario.

That line indicates the books believe there’s a lack of reliable information available. And the betting public seems to agree, with no real rhyme or reason behind the splits on each available bet.

The Eagles, a home favorite, represent the majority of spread handle at BetMGM (71%), but don’t have many backers in any other category. The Vikings have commanded 80% of moneyline bets and 69% of moneyline handle. If those numbers don’t illustrate a good spread, the public is almost even at -2.5, placing the slight advantage (51%) in favor of the home team Eagles.

Eagles-Vikings is set to kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET.