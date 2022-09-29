The Spread Sharp Report: Tyreek Hill Props Soar Given Eli Apple Beef The betting public seems to think Hill will put his money where his mouth is by Sean T. McGuire 32 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The trash talk from Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill seemingly has caught the attention of the betting public as Miami travels to face the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 4 game on “Thursday Night Football.”

Hill called out Eli Apple over the weekend upon realizing he would have the opportunity to go head-to-head with the Bengals cornerback, who started a feud with the former Kansas City Chiefs receiver after last season’s AFC Championship Game. Apple took a shot at Hill on Twitter as the Bengals advanced to Super Bowl LVI, and despite the offseason trade which sent him to Miami, Hill has not forgotten.

“I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple, man,” Hill told reporters after Miami’s win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, as shared by Dolphins reporter Yianni Kourakis. “I owe you, boy. I owe you. I’m here. The cheetah is here.”

It’s created a storyline football fans are excited for with many believing Hill will put his money where his mouth is. And it’s prompted bettors to do the same.

Hill represents the three most popular prop bets at BetMGM Sportsbooks entering Thursday night’s contest. Hill is the most popular pick to score the first touchdown of the game at +750 and to score an anytime touchdown at -110. It’s the same way at DraftKings Sportsbook, too, although Hill’s first touchdown bet (9-to-1) and anytime touchdown wager (+125) offer a bit more value. The public also is firing on Hill’s receiving yards prop with bettors expecting the speedster to eclipse the Over 72.5-yard threshold (-115) at BetMGM and Over 70.5-yard mark (-145) at DraftKings.

For those betting on a side, the Dolphins represent more bets and money at DraftKings. Seventy-four percent of moneyline bets and 70% of the moneyline handle is on the Dolphins while 59% of the spread tickets and 58% of the spread handle is on Miami, a 3.5-point road underdog. BetMGM has a more even split in moneyline handle but 76% of the tickets being on the Dolphins hints at a similar outlook there, too.

It’s possible the 3-0 Dolphins are a road underdog against the 1-2 Bengals because of the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who reportedly is expected to play. And that’s good news to all those who threw money down on Hill, as the wideout should benefit from Miami’s starting quarterback playing.