Tom Brady Can’t Help But Laugh At Disgusted Fantasy Football Owner

Tom Brady’s 2012 season evidently wasn’t good enough for one fantasy football owner.

ESPN’s “SportsCenter” Twitter account on Wednesday shared a video (from @alyssacronin13 on Instagram) that showed a guy who kept all of his fantasy football draft boards dating back to 1999. Upon coming across the 2012 board, the man revealed that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went No. 1 overall.

As for his pick? It was Tom Brady, which drew quite an assessment.

“TB, gag,” he said, clearly disgusted with the selection a decade later.

Brady caught wind of the viral video and couldn’t help but respond with a chuckle.

2012? 4800 yds 34 touchdowns 8 picks. Sorry you had to go through that man 😂 https://t.co/EhcvIjCppM — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 7, 2022

“2012? 4800 yds 34 touchdowns 8 picks,” Brady wrote Wednesday while quote-tweeting the video. “Sorry you had to go through that man (crying laughing emoji).”

According to Fantasy Pros, Brady was the highest-scoring fantasy football player that season while leading the New England Patriots to a 12-4 record. So, perhaps the hostility is misdirected. Surely, other areas of the man’s roster were the reason he presumably didn’t win his league.

In any event, Brady still is going strong as a fantasy asset at age 45. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open their 2022 regular season Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.