Twins' Max Kepler Leaves Early vs. Guardians With Leg Injury by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Minnesota Twins will conclude their AL Central showdown against the Cleveland Guardians without their regular right fielder. Max Kepler was removed from Sunday’s contest after suffering a right leg contusion.

Max Kepler exited today's game with a right leg contusion. #MNTwins — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) September 11, 2022

This season, Kepler has been a mainstay in the Twins’ lineup, appearing in 115 games, with most of his time being spent in right field. Still, he’s been a modest offensive contributor, slugging .348 with 43 runs batted in and nine home runs.

Gilberto Celestino came on to replace Kepler, batting fourth and taking over his outfield spot.

The Twins, Guardians, and Chicago White Sox are locked in a heated three-way battle in the AL Central. Minnesota entered Sunday’s matinee 3.5 games back of Cleveland for top spot. However, with five games remaining between these two teams, plenty remains to be decided.

