Updated Yankees World Series Odds After Andrew Benintendi Injury Benintendi is out indefinitely by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees didn’t need any help worsening their World Series odds, but they got some anyway in the form of an injury to trade-deadline acquisition Andrew Benintendi.

Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after breaking the hook of the hamate bone in New York’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. After initial x-rays revealed there was no break, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Benintendi’s second opinion revealed the break. He will need surgery.

There is no official timetable for Benintendi’s return, shelving the 28-year-old indefinitely. While the news is far from the only reason why, Benintendi’s injury leaves the Yankees with the fourth-best odds to win the 2022 World Series. Here are the top odds, courtesy BetMGM.

Los Angeles Dodgers: +290

Houston Astros: +375

New York Mets: +475

New York Yankees: +500

Atlanta Braves: +1000

The news of Benintendi’s injury dropped New York out of the top-three odds havers, moving them from +450 to +500, while the Mets stayed put at +475. That marks the Yankees’ worst odds in over three months, with many bettors now finding themselves sweating early New York tickets. According to BetMGM data analyst John Ewing, the Yankees led Major League Baseball in ticket percentage (14.3%) and handle (19.1%) entering the month of September.

While things are far from over, the Yankees have been losing their advantage in the American League East since the All-Star break. This injury to Benintendi leaves bettors with just one more reason to fade the Bronx Bombers.