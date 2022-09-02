Utah Jazz to Unload More Veterans by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Utah Jazz made headlines Thursday, trading superstar guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three future first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029), and the right to swap two others (2026 & 2028).

With Mitchell now in Cleveland, expect more dominos to fall in Salt Lake City.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “Utah plans to continue talks on unloading veterans, including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, and Mike Conley, and could be approaching an Oklahoma City-esque haul of draft assets.”

The news comes as no surprise as Utah embarks on what looks to be a lengthy rebuild.

With the expected departures of Conley, Clarkson, and Bogdanovic, the newly-acquired Sexton is set up for a career-best season as the centerpiece of Utah’s offense. In his previous healthy season (2020-21), the 23-year-old posted per-game averages of 24.3 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds across 60 games.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jazz’s over/under win total set at 26.5.