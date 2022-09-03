Vancouver Canucks Signed J.T. Miller to a Contract Extension by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Vancouver Canucks have signed J.T. Miller to a contract extension, the Canucks official website reports.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with center J.T. Miller on a 7-year contract worth a total $56 million. pic.twitter.com/UuW2G4xhOC — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 2, 2022

The contract is for seven years and $56 million. This will keep Miller with the Canucks for eight more seasons as he finishes his five-year $26.5 million contract after this upcoming season. Miller had a fantastic 2021-22 season with a career-high 99 points and a 30-goal season for the first time in his career.

Some might view this signing as a bit of a surprise as it was rumored that the Canucks were trying to trade Miller to free up salary cap space, but in the end, the offers may not have been good enough for the Canucks to move their star center.

The Canucks didn’t qualify for the playoffs last season and aren’t expected to do so again this season. They stand at +1000 to win the Pacific Division, the fifth best odds in the division. You can find the odds for every NHL team to win the cup at the FanDuel Sportsbook.