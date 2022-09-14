Wendle, Escobar Best National League Player Props September 14 by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below are some of tonight’s best NL picks on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Things haven’t been pretty for the Miami Marlins offensively, but some players still stand out. Even though it’s been a challenge for the Marlins to find consistency, one of their batters has been taking a much better approach at the plate. Third baseman Joey Wendle has a .661 OPS in 2022. Still, he’s been much better at the plate over the last two weeks, specifically the last seven games where he boasts an OPS over .800. Wendle has notoriously done well against tonight’s Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 26 at-bats against him, Wendle has hit .385, including one home run and five RBI. As a result, targeting him to record a multi-hit game tonight has a lot of value at +280.

It hasn’t been an easy stretch by any means for the New York Mets of late, which has seen them post a 4-6 record over their past ten games. The team holds just a half-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the NL East, and they’ll continue a series with the Chicago Cubs tonight after suffering a loss in the first two matchups. The offense has certainly been a problem for the Mets in this series, which has seen them collectively score just three runs in two games against the lowly Cubs. With that, there’s a decent matchup on tap for their hitters tonight, which has the potential to cause some fireworks at the plate. The Cubs are expected to send left-hander Drew Smyly to the bump, and this has been a matchup that’s favored multiple Mets in the past. One of those batters is their third baseman Eduardo Escobar, who’s faced off with the lefty 12 times and has seven hits against him, four of which were home runs. Targeting his home run prop makes a lot of sense with his prior success in this matchup, and there’s definite value in that number at +420.

Starting pitching has not been a root of the Milwaukee Brewers’ problems, at least not when their ace Corbin Burnes has the hill. The vicious right-hander has been dominant again this year after claiming the NL Cy Young in 2021, posting a 10-6 record with a 2.93 ERA and 214 strikeouts. It’s continued to be an impressive run for the righty, who will pitch in a massive game this evening against the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals. Burnes has been flat-out unhittable against the Cardinals when they’ve faced off in three starts, seeing the righty pitch 21 innings while allowing just one earned run. In addition, he’s also been a strikeout machine in these starts, compiling more than seven in two of three matchups. It’s hard not to look toward that number on this slate tonight, especially with the importance of this game for the Brewers. Burnes to record seven or more strikeouts is listed at -111, and that price has a lot of value.