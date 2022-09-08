Who Might be the New NFL Playoff Teams & Division Winners in 2022? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The biggest complaint among college football fans is “it’s the same teams every year.” Alabama usually wins; when they don’t, it’s Clemson or Ohio State or the next-best SEC team, with Georgia and Oklahoma regular fixtures in the College Football Playoffs.

The NFL couldn’t be more different as we haven’t seen a repeat Super Bowl champion since 2004, a stretch of 17-straight seasons. It’s not just about the Lombardi Trophy, as the league where they play for pay regularly offers new division winners and postseason participants.

The NFL is accustomed to new division winners. Last season was no different, as the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Bucs all won their division after not doing so the previous season.

Best Division Odds Among 2021 Non-Division Winners (@ FanDuel):

Philadelphia Eagles +130

Indianapolis Colts +140

Baltimore Ravens +145

San Francisco 49ers +165

Los Angeles Chargers +220

Of the five teams above, the Eagles and 49ers were wild card teams. At least two teams who did not make the postseason in the season prior went on to finish atop their division in 18 of the past 19 years. It’s that type of turnaround that gives fans hope across the NFL.

Best Division Odds Among 2021 Non-Playoff Teams:

Indianapolis Colts +140

Baltimore Ravens +145

Los Angeles Chargers +220

Minnesota Vikings +240

Denver Broncos +260

If we’re talking about qualifying for the postseason, at least four teams who did not make the playoffs in the previous year advanced to the tournament every season since 1990. That’s a streak of 32 campaigns! Including seven in 2021. Are you not hopeful?

Best Playoff Odds Among 2021 Non-Playoff Teams:

Indianapolis Colts -172

Los Angeles Chargers -162

Baltimore Ravens -156

Denver Broncos -146

Minnesota Vikings -138

New Orleans Saints +118

Miami Dolphins +142

Washington Commanders +152

Cleveland Browns +170

New York Giants +225

Of course, there’s a flipside. If there will be teams who didn’t make the playoffs in 2021 and make it in 2022, there have to be teams who made the postseason in 2021 but won’t in 2022.

Worst Playoff Odds Among 2021 Playoff Teams: