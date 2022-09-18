Wide Receiver Julio Jones Won't Suit Up for Bucs vs. Saints by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Despite his best efforts, Julio Jones will not suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The veteran wide receiver has been dealing with a knee injury since last week’s triumph over the Dallas Cowboys but wasn’t cleared to play against the New Orleans Saints.

Bucs’ WR Julio Jones officially inactive today vs. Saints due to his knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

Immediately, Jones built chemistry with Tom Brady, catching three of five targets for 69 yards, also adding 17 yards on the ground on two rushes in Week 1.

The knee injury isn’t expected to keep him out for an extended time, as Jones took to the field for warmups before he was a late scratch.

Jones’s absence is compounded by the loss of Chris Godwin, who was ruled out earlier in the week. That could lead to big things from Mike Evans, although Russell Gage was cleared to play Sunday and will also draw looks from Brady.

Even without Jones and Godwin, bettors are lining up for a piece of the Bucs. FanDuel Sportsbook has Tampa Bay lined as -2.5 chalk for the NFC South battle.