Will Mariners Julio Rodriguez Go Yard Against the A's?

With a five-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles, the Mariners are in a good place for a wild card spot, but why not add on some insurance wins against the American League’s worst team?

They can catch the Toronto Blue Jays (2.5 games back) for the top wild card slot and home-field advantage in the opening series, but finishing sixth and playing the AL Central winner might be the easier path to the Divisional Series.

Location: RingCentral Coliseum | Oakland, CA

RingCentral Coliseum | Oakland, CA Time: 9:40 p.m. ET | TV: MLB Network

The Mariners lineup has some serious firepower with four players with at least 20 home runs, led by your classic all-or-nothing big bopper, Eugenio Suarez, who is batting .235 with 183 strikeouts to go with his team-leading 31 dingers and 84 RBI.

That doesn’t even include Carlos Santana, who has 15 homers in just 208 at-bats with Seattle this season but is below the Mendoza line (.188). Five of his home runs and 11 RBI have come in the past week.

Moneyline: Mariners (-215) | Athletics (-180)

Mariners (-215) | Athletics (-180) Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+120) | Athletics +1.5 (-100)

Mariners -1.5 (+120) | Athletics +1.5 (-100) Total: OVER 7 (-120) | UNDER 7 (-102)

Santana’s seven September longballs are one more than Suarez and Julio Rodriguez, the odds-on favorite to win American League Rookie of the Year. Rodriguez is batting .364 in September with a .727 slugging and 1.172 OPS this month, as the team has 30 long balls in 17 games.

Last 15 Days: .344 BA, .781 SLG, 1.243 OPS, 4 HR in 32 ABs

.344 BA, .781 SLG, 1.243 OPS, 4 HR in 32 ABs vs. Kaprielian: .500 BA, 1.583 OPS, 1 HR, 2 Triples in 12 ABs

.500 BA, 1.583 OPS, 1 HR, 2 Triples in 12 ABs ROY Insights: 18.3% of Tickets, 33.2% of Handle

Oakland A’s pitcher James Kaprielian has a 4.22 ERA in four starts against Seattle this season, and his 21.1 innings pitched against the Mariners are the most against any team in 2021.

Mariners RL, Rodriguez HR (+543)

Mariners RL, France HR (+666)

Mariners RL, Rodriguez HR, France HR (+2913)

Kaprielian has done a good job on Santana (0-for-5) and All-Star Ty France (.272, 20 HR), who is 3-for-13 against him in his career, while catcher Cal Raleigh (23 HR in 338 ABs) is 2-for-4 with a homer against the right-hander.

It’s not the sexiest matchup on tonight’s MLB docket, but it might be your first time checking out thebefore the postseason as they visit the