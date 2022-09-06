You Won’t Believe Which NFC North QB Hasn’t Received NFL MVP Bet This QB has a chance to match his Packers predecessor by Jason Ounpraseuth Just now Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL MVP race is a wide open one, but the public has seemingly made their bold case against the two-time reigning award winner.

Aaron Rodgers became the first player to win back-to-back MVP awards since Peyton Manning did it in 2008 and 2009. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has 10-to-1 odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook, to achieve the first three-peat since Brett Favre did it in 1995-1997. But the 38-year-old hasn’t received a high amount of action.

“There have been 108 bets of $1000+ placed on NFL MVP at (Caesars Sportsbook),” Caesars editor content writer Max Meyer tweeted Tuesday. “None of them are on two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. Even the other three NFC North starting QBs (Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields, Jared Goff) have all gotten at least one $1000+ bet for NFL MVP.”

It’s a bold move from the public market, but it likely reflects the reaction to the Packers offense, which will likely be weaker without star wide receiver Davante Adams. While there is potential in rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, Green Bay are asking a lot out of head coach Matt LaFleur and Rodgers to get the most out of the offense.

Whether that means Cousins (50-to-1), Fields (100-to-1) and Goff (150-to-1) are deserving of MVP bets are another story. They certainly carry high payouts, and NFL analysts have offered up even more outrageous picks, it shows the market is open to anyone winning MVP as a case can be made on various candidates.

At Caesars, Buffalo Bills quarterback and favorite Josh Allen (7-to-1) has been on the most tickets for NFL MVP, and Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes (8-to-1) has been on the highest handle. The biggest liability for the sportsbook is Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson (14-to-1).