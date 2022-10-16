Aaron Rodgers Disappoints Bettors In Packers’ Loss Against Jets Rodgers has been out of sync with the offense this season by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers suffered an ugly and historic loss to the Jets at Lambeau Field, and many bettors felt the brunt of the defeat.

New York upset Green Bay in Week 6 with a 27-10 win. Head coach Robert Saleh’s defense got the better of Rodgers, and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur got the better of his brother, Packers head coach Matt LaFluer.

The Packers offense kept pace with the Jets with 278 total yards for both teams, but it was turnovers that plagued Green Bay. Rodgers fumbled the ball twice, losing one, and New York blocked a punt and returned it for a 20-yard score. The Packers also had a missed field goal and a turnover on downs in the first half that kept them to three points.

The defeat was the first home loss for Rodgers in 16 games, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The loss was also a brutal one for bettors. DraftKings Sportsbook reported 80% of bets and 79% of the handle were on the Green Bay moneyline at -320.

For those who are still alive in survivor pools, the Packers were likely a popular choice as 7.5-point favorites at home, and if they did pick Green Bay, their season is over.

The Jets are now, surprisingly, 4-2 on the season, and the Packers are 3-3 as Rodgers, while not bad, has not looked as sharp with his new receiving corps compared to his past seasons with Davante Adams as his No. 1 target.