Angels 3B Anthony Rendon Returning to Lineup on Monday

According to NBC Sports Edge’s official Twitter, the Los Angeles Angels have activated star third baseman Anthony Rendon from the restricted list. He will be in the lineup for Monday’s contest against the Oakland Athletics.

Rendon has been sidelined since June 14 due to right wrist surgery. The 32-year-old was activated from the 60-day IL last Thursday before serving a five-game suspension for his role in a brawl against the Seattle Mariners earlier in the season.

Signed to a massive 7-year, $245 million contract in December 2019, Rendon has struggled with injuries throughout his Angels tenure. Minus the pandemic shortened 2020 season, the former All-Star has appeared in just 103 of a possible 321 games.

Before the injury, Rendon slashed .228/.324/.383 with five home runs and 24 RBI in 45 games.

With a favorable matchup against A’s starting pitcher Adrian Martinez, Rendon could be worth a look in Monday DFS contests as a potentially low-owned option.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Angels at -164 on the moneyline.