Angels Superstar Shohei Ohtani Laments Lack of Team Success in '22 by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani had one of the greatest seasons by a player in MLB history, launching 34 home runs and 95 RBI while pitching to a 2.66 ERA across 28 starts.

While the 28-year-old acknowledged that it was a “good season for me personally.” Ohtani was disappointed by a lack of overall team success as the Angels struggled to a 73-89 record, missing the postseason for the eighth consecutive year.

“I have to say that August and September, in particular, felt longer to me than last year,” said Ohtani. “We were not able to play as many good games as we would like, including 14 consecutive losses. So I have a rather negative impression of this season.”

Slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024, another poor campaign from the Halos could leave Ohtani wanting to take his talents elsewhere.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Houston Astros as odds-on-favorites to win the 2022 World Series at +150.