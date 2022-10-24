Astros, Phillies to Meet in 2022 World Series by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The 2022 World Series matchup is set, and it’ll be the Houston Astros battling the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Astros completed a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday to capture their fourth AL pennant in the last six years. Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena hit a clutch three-run home run as Houston is now a perfect 7-0 this postseason.

“It’s surreal,” said Pena. “You dream about this stuff when you’re a kid, and shout-out to my teammates. We show up every single day. We stayed true to ourselves all year. Yeah, we’re a step away from our ultimate goal.”

Sunday also saw the Phillies advance to their first Fall Classic since 2009, thanks to a dramatic go-ahead eighth-inning homer by superstar Bryce Harper off San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez.

“The opportunity to be able to be in that situation, I’m not there unless J.T. [Realmuto] gets that hit in [the previous] at-bat,” said Harper. “I told [hitting coach Kevin] long before I walked up the steps, I said, ‘Let’s give them something to remember.”

This will be the first time the two franchises have met in the World Series. Game 1 goes Friday night from Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Astros as odds-on series favorites at -180.