Astros, White Sox American League Best Bets for October 4

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.Philadelphia Phillies (+166) vs. Houston Astros (-198) Total: 7 (O -104, U -118)

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will continue their three-game series tonight from Minute Maid Park. The Phillies blanked the Astros 3-0 last night and clinched the final Wild Card position in the National League. Philadelphia will now either finish in the second or third Wild Card spot, with their postseason opponent still to be determined. The Astros have already clinched the top seed in the American League and will have home field throughout the MLB playoffs unless they face off with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Both teams have different strengths that should give them a viable chance in the playoffs, but the Astros are deeper, which should be evident tonight.

Pitching has been a strength of both teams, but the Astros should hold the edge, even if their starter doesn’t pitch a full workload. The visiting Phillies are expected to send left-hander Ranger Suarez to the bump, while the Astros will be countering with AL Cy Young favorite Justin Verlander. The Phillies lefty has posted a 10-6 record with a 3.37 ERA and 127 strikeouts, while Verlander is 17-4 with a 1.80 ERA and 175 punchouts. There’s no doubt that Verlander has the edge, but the question is, how long does he pitch in this game?

With the Phillies clinching last night, it’s difficult seeing them putting up much of a fight against the Astros. The home side’s moneyline price isn’t worth consideration at -198, but there’s a juicy option on the run line that should be considered, currently listed at +116.

Best Bet: Astros run line (+116)

The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox are set to play Game 2 of a three-game series tonight from Guaranteed Rate Field. Last night, the White Sox opened the series with a 3-2 victory and will look to build off that tonight. The visiting Twins enter this matchup with a 4-6 record over their last ten games with three straight losses, while the White Sox are 4-6 over that same sample size but have won two in a row. The Twins are finishing the regular season on par with their expectations, while this season was a massive disappointment for the White Sox. Entering the year, they were one of the popular World Series picks, and it’s clear they’ll need to make adjustments in the offseason.

There’s not a ton to get excited about with either starting pitcher, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any value to be targeted in this contest. The visiting Twins are expected to send right-hander Josh Winder to the bump, while the White Sox will be countering with righty Lucas Giolito. The Twins starter has a 4-5 record with a 4.31 ERA and 45 strikeouts, while Giolito is 10-9 with a 5.00 ERA and 173 punchouts. Giolito has made three starts against the Twins and has a 3.21 ERA in those meetings, which should play well tonight.

With neither side having anything to play for, we’re trying to see if there’s any genuine value in these matchups. It’s hard to look away from the home side, even if they haven’t played up to expectations. Targeting the White Sox moneyline price at -136 has value.

Best Bet: White Sox moneyline (-136)