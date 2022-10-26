Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/26
Date: 10/26/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open -7   -110   O 229   -110   -300  
 Current -8   -108   229.5   -110   -320  
Detroit Pistons  Open +7   -110   U 229   -110   +245  
 Current +8   -112   229.5   -110   +260  
Projected Core:

Detroit Pistons

1. SG  Cade Cunningham   18.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
2. SF  Saddiq Bey   15.0 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
3. PG  Jaden Ivey   16.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
4. SF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.5 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. C  Jalen Duren   8.5 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

 

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   25.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 11.7 Assists
2. PG  Dejounte Murray   19.7 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists
3. PF  John Collins   19.0 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. C  Clint Capela   8.0 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
5. SF  DeAndre Hunter   14.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. PF  Onyeka Okongwu   8.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Oct 23 CHA -10.0 227.5 126-109
Fri, Oct 21 ORL -9.0 225.5 108-98
Wed, Oct 19 HOU -10.5 234.5 117-107
Tue, Apr 26 MIA +4.5 215.5 97-94
Sun, Apr 24 MIA +1.5 220.5 110-86

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Oct 25 WAS +6.0 221.0 120-99
Sat, Oct 22 IND +0.5 231.0 124-115
Fri, Oct 21 NY +7.0 221.5 130-106
Wed, Oct 19 ORL -3.5 215.0 113-109
Sun, Apr 10 PHI +7.0 221.5 118-106
Betting Insights:
  • The Detroit Pistons are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Detroit Pistons are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Detroit Pistons have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home off a loss
