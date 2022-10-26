Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/26

Date: 10/26/2022 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Atlanta Hawks Open -7 -110 O 229 -110 -300 Current -8 -108 229.5 -110 -320 Detroit Pistons Open +7 -110 U 229 -110 +245 Current +8 -112 229.5 -110 +260

Detroit Pistons Projected Core: 1. SG Cade Cunningham 18.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists 2. SF Saddiq Bey 15.0 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 3. PG Jaden Ivey 16.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists 4. SF Bojan Bogdanovic 20.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists 5. C Isaiah Stewart 11.5 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 6. C Jalen Duren 8.5 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists Atlanta Hawks 1. PG Trae Young 25.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 11.7 Assists 2. PG Dejounte Murray 19.7 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists 3. PF John Collins 19.0 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists 4. C Clint Capela 8.0 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists 5. SF DeAndre Hunter 14.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 6. PF Onyeka Okongwu 8.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

Atlanta Hawks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Oct 23 CHA -10.0 227.5 126-109 Fri, Oct 21 ORL -9.0 225.5 108-98 Wed, Oct 19 HOU -10.5 234.5 117-107 Tue, Apr 26 MIA +4.5 215.5 97-94 Sun, Apr 24 MIA +1.5 220.5 110-86 Last 5 Against The Spread: Detroit Pistons DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Oct 25 WAS +6.0 221.0 120-99 Sat, Oct 22 IND +0.5 231.0 124-115 Fri, Oct 21 NY +7.0 221.5 130-106 Wed, Oct 19 ORL -3.5 215.0 113-109 Sun, Apr 10 PHI +7.0 221.5 118-106