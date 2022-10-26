Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/26
Date: 10/26/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Atlanta Hawks
|Open
|-7
|-110
|O 229
|-110
|-300
|Current
|-8
|-108
|229.5
|-110
|-320
|Detroit Pistons
|Open
|+7
|-110
|U 229
|-110
|+245
|Current
|+8
|-112
|229.5
|-110
|+260
Projected Core:
Detroit Pistons
|1.
|SG
|Cade Cunningham
|18.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Saddiq Bey
|15.0 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Jaden Ivey
|16.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|20.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
|5.
|C
|Isaiah Stewart
|11.5 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
|6.
|C
|Jalen Duren
|8.5 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
Atlanta Hawks
|1.
|PG
|Trae Young
|25.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 11.7 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Dejounte Murray
|19.7 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists
|3.
|PF
|John Collins
|19.0 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
|4.
|C
|Clint Capela
|8.0 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
|5.
|SF
|DeAndre Hunter
|14.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Onyeka Okongwu
|8.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Atlanta Hawks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Oct 23
|CHA
|-10.0
|227.5
|126-109
|Fri, Oct 21
|ORL
|-9.0
|225.5
|108-98
|Wed, Oct 19
|HOU
|-10.5
|234.5
|117-107
|Tue, Apr 26
|MIA
|+4.5
|215.5
|97-94
|Sun, Apr 24
|MIA
|+1.5
|220.5
|110-86
Detroit Pistons
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Oct 25
|WAS
|+6.0
|221.0
|120-99
|Sat, Oct 22
|IND
|+0.5
|231.0
|124-115
|Fri, Oct 21
|NY
|+7.0
|221.5
|130-106
|Wed, Oct 19
|ORL
|-3.5
|215.0
|113-109
|Sun, Apr 10
|PHI
|+7.0
|221.5
|118-106
Betting Insights:
- The Detroit Pistons are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks since the start of 2020/2021
- The Detroit Pistons are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home since the start of 2020/2021
- The Detroit Pistons have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home off a loss