Bettor Has a $50 World Series Ticket to Payout $125K! What Would You Do? by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

What would you do if you had $50 to win $125,000 on the World Series? Specifically on the Houston Astros to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

What would you do?

A bettor from Colorado is in that exact situation.

Back in April, just one week into the 2022 Major League season, the bettor plunked down $50 on 2500-1 odds on the Astros to beat the Phillies in the World Series at the BetMGM Sportsbook.

What would you do?

“It’s been surreal living and dying with the Phillies from April all the way through Philtober,” the bettor said of his open six-figure bet. “Shoutout to the Astros for taking care of business and to the Dodgers for choking as usual.”

We don’t have a confirmation, but the bettor sounds like a Phillies fan, or they at least become one thanks to that faithful ticket placed on April 13.

The Phillies lost to the New York Mets on April 13, the rubber match of a three-game set. Aaron Nola couldn’t get out of the fourth inning, Pete Alonso had five RBI, and Max Scherzer allowed one run and struck out seven over five innings. The Phillies fell to 3-3 on the young season.

What would you do?

Philadelphia’s low point came at 21-29, and even the biggest Phillies fan must have wondered if April 12 was the last time their team would have a winning record in 2022. One win later, Joe Girardi was fired.

They won eight more in a row and 15 of 17 to breathe life into their season. To breathe life into a particular ticket with a $125,000 payout.

What would you do?

The logical move would be to hedge. The Astros are currently -190 to win the World Series at BetMGM Sportsbook, and the Phillies are +155.

A $50,000 bet on the Phillies at +155 wins $77,500 ($127,500 payout) if Philtober leaks into Philvember. If the favored Astros hoist the Commissioners Trophy, the bettor would net $75,000 ($125,000 minus $50,000). Either way, not a bad payout for a $50 wager placed back in April.

One would think.

What would you do?

“I’m not hedging,” the BetMGM bettor said when asked what he would do.

I know what I would do. What would you do?