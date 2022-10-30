Bettors Burn Out Hard After Raiders Shut Out By Saints In Week 8 Those who had Davante Adams in fantasy were also left frustrated by Jason Ounpraseuth 4 hours ago

The Raiders appeared to have an advantage at quarterback with Andy Dalton starting for the Saints, but Derek Carr simply didn’t show up in Week 8.

New Orleans shut out Las Vegas, 24-0, at Caesars Superdome thanks to the electric play from Alvin Kamara. The running back, whose name was floated in trade talks heading into Sunday’s matchup, had 158 total yards and scored all three of the Saints’ touchdowns.

On the other end, Josh Jacobs didn’t deliver a repeat performance from his own three-touchdown outing in Week 7, and Davante Adams went missing. The wide receiver had one catch for three yards on five targets, and Adams had one rush for negative yardage.

Carr was outplayed by Dalton throwing for 15-of-26 for 101 passing yards and one interception compared to Dalton’s 22-of-30 outing for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders commanded 75% of bets to cover the two-point spread on DraftKings Sportsbook, and 63% of bets were on the Over 49.5 total, along with 64% of the handle. A rough day for Raiders bettors and those who owned any Las Vegas players in fantasy as it moved to 0-4 on the road after the loss and last place in the AFC West.