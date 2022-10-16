Bettors Disappointed After Buccaneers No Show Against Steelers Tampa Bay was a 10-point favorite by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

There weren’t many, if any, people who expected the Pittsburgh Steelers to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. As you can imagine, that led to a solid day for the sportsbooks.

Entering the day as 10-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buccaneers were expected to steer the ship in the right directions and take home an easy road win over the Steelers. Instead, they went 1-for-4 in the red area and 4-for-14 on third down on their way to a 20-18 loss and 3-3 record through six weeks.

The loss did more than effect Bucs fans, however, as sports bettors lost their shirts on Tom Brady’s club in Week 6.

The Buccaneers commanded 93% of moneyline tickets at DraftKings this week, making up a total of 89% of the money placed on this matchup, according to data analyst Cassie Buontempo. Those numbers only increased at PointsBet, with 95% of the tickets and 96% percent of the handle falling on Tampa Bay’s side, according to data analyst Wyatt Yearout.

The loss raised plenty of questions for the Buccaneers, with Todd Bowles being asked about Brady attending Robert Kraft’s wedding before going on a small tangent regarding the players on his current roster who have previously won a Super Bowl. With things about as bad as they’ve gotten in the Brady era, the Bucs have a good chance to bounce back in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.