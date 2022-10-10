Bills Have Reached Out to Panthers About RB Christian McCaffrey by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM.

A source has confirmed to me that the Bills have reached out to the Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey. — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) October 10, 2022

As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.

In 2022, McCaffrey has attempted 72 rushes for 324 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns. He has also made 26 receptions on 35 targets for 188 yards and a receiving touchdown. This situation is something to keep an eye on following the firing of Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl LVI Odds

The Buffalo Bills are the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI at +400, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.