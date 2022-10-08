Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman Starts Saturday by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kevin Gausman will start Game 2 for the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Canadian network Sportsnet reports.

Kevin Gausman starts Game 2 says John Schneider. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) October 7, 2022

This was expected, but there was some doubt as Gausman had been dealing with a cut on the middle finger of his pitching hand. This laceration forced him to only throw three innings in his last start, but he was able to complete a bullpen session Thursday.

Gausman has had a solid first season north of the border with a 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 205 strikeouts in 174.2 innings over 31 starts. He will have a lot of pressure on him going Saturday, however, as the Jays need to win to extend their season.