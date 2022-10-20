Bruins Odds: How Bookmakers Are Adjusting To B’s New-Look Style Boston is 4-0 to the 'Over' by Sam Panayotovich 51 minutes ago

Are the Boston Bruins an offensive juggernaut?

It’s way too early to make drastic claims, but it’s also impossible to ignore the Bruins’ frantic pace out of the gate. The B’s have utilized an uptempo style under new head coach Jim Montgomery that’s predicated on speed off the rush and the team’s first four hockey games have sailed “Over” the total.

Oct. 12: Bruins 5, Capitals 2 (65 SOG)

Oct. 15: Bruins 6, Coyotes 3 (67 SOG)

Oct. 17: Bruins 5, Panthers 3 (75 SOG)

Oct. 18: Senators 7, Bruins 5 (65 SOG)

After years of totals at O/U 5 and 5.5, oddsmakers are lining B’s games at 6 and 6.5 this season.

“Last year under (Bruce) Cassidy, the Bruins were middle-of-the-pack in high-danger chances and expected goals per 60 minutes,” Circa Sports assistant sportsbook manager Jeff Davis told NESN. “This year under Jim Montgomery, they’re in the top five in both categories. It’s still a small sample size and I’m not putting a lot of stock in a game against the dreadful Arizona Coyotes, either.

“But I think you might be onto something and it’s very possible. There’s just not enough evidence yet.”

Best “Over” teams in the NHL:

Bruins 4-0

Avalanche 4-0

Wild 3-0

Kings 4-1

Blue Jackets 3-1

Canucks 3-1

Ducks 3-1

Kraken 3-1

Time will certainly tell if the Bruins will continue to be cash cows to the “Over,” but it’s safe to say the days of trying to win hockey games 2-1 or 3-2 are over. Zdeno Chara and Dennis Seidenberg aren’t walking through that door. Neither are Tim Thomas or Tuukkaa Rask.

It helps to have superstar David Pastrnak creating opportunities almost every time he’s on the ice.

“He’s ludicrous,” Davis proclaimed. “The guy is as good of a shooter as there is in the league. He’s absolutely absurd. The fact that the Bruins are playing like this without (Brad) Marchand and (Charlie) McAvoy is pretty unexpected. I remember telling you Boston could be the second-best team in the division and people laughed at me. I stand by that statement.”

The Bruins host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday on NESN and “Predict the Game” is back. Our first question goes live at 6:30 p.m. ET on “Bruins Face-off Live” and throughout the night, you’ll see predictive hockey questions to answer on our broadcast. The participant who scores the most points during the game will win an autographed Patrice Bergeron sweater. Head over to NESN.com/PredictTheGame to create your account now. It’s free to play and free to win!