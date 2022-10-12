Bruins Odds To Win Stanley Cup Ahead Of Season Opener Boston begins the season Wednesday against the Capitals by Greg Dudek 54 minutes ago

Over the last 10 seasons, the Boston Bruins have appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals twice, but each time they didn’t come away with the coveted hardware.

The Bruins might be armed with more motivation this season to get their hands on Lord Stanley, but it could be an uphill battle to get in a position to have that sizable opportunity.

Boston enters the 2022-23 season, which begins Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals, not as one of the favorites to win the NHL’s most desired prize. Instead, the Bruins are viewed as fringe contenders that if everything breaks right for them, it could result in a massive payout for bettors.

The Colorado Avalanche are the prohibitive favorite at +380, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, to repeat as the league’s champion while the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes are the prime contenders to challenge the Avalanche’s reign and represent the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins fall further down the betting sheet, just outside the teams in the top 10 with the best odds to win it all. Here are where the Bruins’ odds stand on three sportsbooks:

DraftKings: +2500

FanDuel: +2800

BetMGM: +2800

It’s not a complete surprise the Bruins face long odds after failing to advance past the first round of the playoffs last season. Boston will be tested early on with stars Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy out for an extended period of time.

The Bruins aren’t the deepest or most talented team in the NHL, but maybe with first-year coach Jim Montgomery now at the helm along with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci back, it can help the B’s catch some lightning in a bottle.

The Bruins are seen as a playoff team, and getting in the dance is sometimes all it takes in the NHL before going on an incredible run.