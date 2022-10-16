Bucs' Cameron Brate Carted Off the Field vs. Steelers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It was a chilling few moments at Acrisure Stadium. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate needed to be carted off the field after taking a hit against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brate is being evaluated for an unspecified injury but has movement in all of his extremities, although it’s believed to be a head injury.

Bucs’ TE Cameron Brate is being carted off after suffering another head injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2022

The injury occurred on a five-yard catch in the third quarter. Brate absorbed an innocuous-looking hit from Myles Jack and appeared to motion for assistance immediately. An injury update should be available in the post-game press conference.

Cade Otton came on in relief of Brate and was targeted twice on the ensuing drive, hauling in one reception for six yards.

Surprisingly, the Steelers are leading the Buccaneers late in the game. Backup Mitch Trubisky led them on a touchdown drive after coming on for an injured Kenny Pickett. Pittsburgh was lined as double-digit underdogs entering the contest.

Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the inter-conference matchup.