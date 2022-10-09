Bucs' Julio Jones Won't Play vs. Falcons in Week 5 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Julio Jones spent ten seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, going to the Pro Bowl seven times. However, he’ll have to wait until Week 18 to exact revenge against his former club. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has been ruled out of Week 5’s NFC South battle.

I’m told Bucs WR Julio Jones (knee) will NOT play today against his former team. Source adds WR Russell Gage (back) WILL play against the Falcons.



So the Bucs will have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Gage ready to roll — a hugely important trifecta for this Tampa squad. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 9, 2022

Injuries have hampered Jones this season, but he remains productive when in the lineup. The two-time All-Pro has four catches for 76 yards, adding 17 yards on two carries.

Nevertheless, Tom Brady will have his top receivers available against the Falcons on Sunday. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage are all expected to be in the lineup in Week 5. Surprisingly, Gage has been the most active of the trio, leading the team in targets and receptions while compiling the second-most receiving yards.

The Bucs are looking to pump the breaks on a two-game losing skid. The betting odds are in their favor, as they enter their division matchup as -10 chalk, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.