Cardinals To Start Jose Quintana in Game 1 vs. Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals have finally announced their Game 1 starter for the wild card series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jose Quintana will get the ball in tomorrow’s opener of the set.

Marmol announces Quintana as Game 1 starter. #stlcards — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) October 6, 2022

According to Lead Cardinals writer at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Derrick Goold, manager Oliver Marmol has decided to go with their trade deadline acquisition on Friday.

Quintana has been exceptional since coming over to St. Louis from Pittsburgh. The veteran lefty owns a sparking 2.01 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 12 starts for 62.2 innings for the Cards.

It is a bit of a surprising move as many assumed long-time Cardinals Adam Wainwright would get the call for Game 1. That being said, Wainwright has struggled in his past three starts, giving up 14 earned runs over that span.

Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.29 ERA) was another option, but it appears he will toe the mound on Saturday’s Game 2. Wainwright is the likely Sunday starter if the series goes to the maximum of three games.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Quintana and the Cards as slight home favorites as they sit at -112 on the moneyline.