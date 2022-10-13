Chargers WR Keenan Allen Limited in Practice Thursday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) was limited in team practice on Thursday, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

No DNPs on Thursday injury report for #Chargers.



WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), RT Trey Pipkins (knee) and K Dustin Hopkins (quad) were limited. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 13, 2022

Allen has been missing since suffering the hamstring injury in Week 1. It seems as if hopes are high for him to get back into the lineup with an extra day of rest this week as the Chargers will host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. He did not practice at all last week so this is a serious step up in his recovery from the hamstring issue.

In 2022, Allen has made four receptions on four targets for 66 yards in one game. Keep an eye on the 30-year-old’s practice status on Friday and Saturday as a determinant of his status on Monday.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently 4.5-point favorites against the Denver Broncos on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.