Chargers WR Mike Williams to 'Miss Time' With Ankle Sprain by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is set to “miss some time” after suffering a high-ankle sprain on Sunday.

Tests today revealed that Chargers’ WR Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain and, according to a source, “will miss some time.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

Williams exited the game late in the fourth quarter and never returned due to the ankle injury. Top option Keenan Allen returned to the lineup on Sunday but only to the tune of two receptions on two targets for 11 yards. It leaves Los Angeles shorthanded again at wide receiver. Thankfully, the Chargers have their bye in Week 8, giving them some extra time to rest and get their key pass-catchers back on the field for quarterback Justin Herbert.

In 2022, Williams has 37 receptions on 59 targets for 495 yards and three touchdowns in seven starts. Keep an eye on this one, as we’ll likely get more information following the bye.

Los Angeles Chargers Playoff Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers are -150 to make the playoffs and +130 to miss the postseason, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.