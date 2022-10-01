Charlie Morton Signs Extension With Atlanta Braves by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Charlie Morton has signed a one-year contract extension with the Atlanta Braves, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

That extension will pay Morton $20 million next season and includes a $20 million club option for the 2024 season. The Braves already had a $20 million team option for next season, but by signing Morton to an extension, rather than just exercising that option, they were able to get the team option for the 2024 season as well.

Morton was coming off a broken right leg, suffered during the World Series last season to start this campaign, and hasn’t pitched up to his capabilities. Morton has a 4.29 ERA and 1.20 WHIP, along with 200 strikeouts in 167.2 innings pitched over 30 starts. Morton is next scheduled to start Sunday night versus the New York Mets in a series that could determine who will win the National League East and thus get a first-round bye.