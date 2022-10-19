Chiefs Reportedly ‘Strong Contender’ To Sign Odell Beckham Jr. Patrick Mahomes linking up with OBJ would be pure entertainment by Jason Ounpraseuth 57 minutes ago

With all the rumors and speculation around Odell Beckham Jr., it feels likely the free agent wide receiver will pair up with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

It’s unknown what OBJ will look like after recovering from his second torn ACL in his career, but contending teams clearly see signing the receiver, who turns 30 on Nov. 5, as a low-risk, high-reward option.

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of those teams, and they are reportedly a “strong contender” to sign Beckham, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Wilson also noted the former Rams receiver is making progress in his recovery from his torn ACL as he contemplates his options.

Speaking of Los Angeles, despite tensions with the organization, they are still seen as the favorite to re-sign Beckham at +200 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. These are slightly longer than they were Monday when the Rams had +175 odds to bring OBJ back. The team reportedly had kept the wide receiver’s locker intact, but the Rams look to be on a downward slope, and a Super Bowl would have to be top of mind for Beckham when signing with a team at the near midpoint of the season.

If you believe Kansas City will jump at the opportunity to sign Beckham and pair him with Patrick Mahomes, it’s odds are at +700, so a $100 bet would pay out $800. These odds were shortened from where they were Monday at +850.

Beckham’s former Rams teammate and current Bills pass rusher Von Miller has made countless efforts to recruit his friend to Buffalo. Of course, the Bills and the Chiefs are the top two teams in the AFC, so it feels like a coin flip to choose between Mahomes or Josh Allen, but perhaps Buffalo’s Week 6 win over Kansas City may swing sentiments. The Bills have the second-shortest odds to sign Beckham at +225, a decrease from +200 from where they were Monday.

The Green Bay Packers (+600) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+550) are in need of a boost on offense, and reunion with the New York Giants (+1200) is plausible as Brian Daboll has seemingly pulled miracles out of Daniel Jones. There is also sentiment among betting markets for the Los Angeles Chargers (+550), but their Week 6 “Monday Night Football” outing certainly wasn’t a strong pitch.

The choice is ultimately up to Beckham and what he thinks is the best choice to help him earn his second Super Bowl title.