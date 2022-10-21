Colts LB Shaquille Leonard Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Titans by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back/nose) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, per Ari Meirov of PFF.

The #Colts ruled out LB Shaquille Leonard (nose, back) and DE Kwity Paye (ankle) for Sunday’s game vs. Tennessee. RBs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines should be on track to play. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 21, 2022

Leonard has played just 16 snaps all season and isn’t showing a sign of returning anytime soon. It hinders the run defense, which could spell disaster with Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry as the opposition this Sunday. It will be an all-important AFC South clash this weekend, as the winner will get sole possession of first place in the division.

In 2022, Leonard appeared in just one game, recording two tackles against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. His practice designations will be something to monitor throughout next week as the Colts prepare for the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

The Indianapolis Colts are 2.5-point underdogs against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.