Colts Rule Jonathan Taylor Out For Thursday's Meeting With Broncos by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will not play on Thursday for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Alarm bells were ringing loudly on Tuesday when head coach Frank Reich said he’s “not ready to go right now.” Taylor missed practice all week, so while tests returned negative on his ankle, he’s clearly not 100 percent yet.

Taylor suffered the ankle injury in Indy’s Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and with a short week, the recovery time was not enough to get him back in the lineup.

In four games this season, Taylor has attempted 81 rushes for 328 yards and a touchdown. He has also hauled in nine receptions for 44 yards. Expect Nyheim Hines and potentially even Deon Jackson to see a fair amount of the workload on Thursday.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Odds

The Indianapolis Colts are -3.5-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.