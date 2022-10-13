Commanders to Trade CB William Jackson III?
Cornerback William Jackson III’s days in Washington could be numbered. According to NFL.com, the Commanders may look to deal Jackson ahead of the November 1 trade deadline.
In the second year of a three-year, $42 million contract inked last season, the 29-year-old was benched in Week 5 and did not travel with the team for Thursday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.
“We just decided to make a change,” said Washington head coach Ron Rivera when asked about Jackson’s benching. “We make decisions based on the flow of the game.”
Interestingly, Jackson cited a back injury as the reason for his departure:
“I fight through it for my teammates, but you know, things happen,” Jackson said. “Just seemed better to let somebody else go in.”
Through 71 career games, the former first-rounder has tallied five interceptions, 49 pass deflections, and 189 tackles. Several teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Jackson’s services.
