Commanders to Trade CB William Jackson III? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Cornerback William Jackson III’s days in Washington could be numbered. According to NFL.com, the Commanders may look to deal Jackson ahead of the November 1 trade deadline.

In the second year of a three-year, $42 million contract inked last season, the 29-year-old was benched in Week 5 and did not travel with the team for Thursday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.

“We just decided to make a change,” said Washington head coach Ron Rivera when asked about Jackson’s benching. “We make decisions based on the flow of the game.”

Interestingly, Jackson cited a back injury as the reason for his departure:

“I fight through it for my teammates, but you know, things happen,” Jackson said. “Just seemed better to let somebody else go in.”

Through 71 career games, the former first-rounder has tallied five interceptions, 49 pass deflections, and 189 tackles. Several teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Jackson’s services.

