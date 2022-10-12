Commanders vs. Bears: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football' by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Washington Commanders are set to take a trip to Chicago and visit the Bears to kick off Week 5 action on Thursday Night Football.

After last week’s dismal showing on the island game, the Commanders and Bears will collide in what can’t possibly be a worse matchup (let’s hope).

The Commanders enter this contest struggling, owning a 1-4 record, while the Bears are 2-3 and are coming off a failed comeback attempt against the Minnesota Vikings.

Neither team had high expectations heading into the year, but it wasn’t expected that the Commanders would struggle this much out of the gate. What’s evident is that we likely overestimated what this team was capable of on defense, which has been a significant liability for them early on.

When and Where is Commanders-Bears?

Commanders: 1-4 | Bears: 2-3

Date: October 13, 2022 | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Chicago, Illinois | Stadium: Soldier Field

How to Watch Commanders-Bears?

TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay

How to Bet Commanders-Bears

Moneyline: Commanders (-108) | Bears (-108)

Spread: Commanders +1 (-114) | Bears -1 (-106)

Total: 37.5 (O-115, U-105)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Neither offense has shown much through five weeks of action, leading to both being in the bottom half of the league in points per game, with the Bears sitting second last in that category. This shouldn’t come as a surprise with a work-in-progress offensive line for Chicago, meaning struggles could continue for the Bears on that side of the ball. However, the same can’t be said on defense, where they’ve shown to be a very competent unit. With that, there’s another low total set for this matchup, and we might be in for another punt fest on this big stage.

With the Bears’ defense being great against the pass, it’s hard to see Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz finding much success in this matchup. Look for Chicago to utilize their run game in this Week 6 clash, which could be an area in which they can take advantage of the Commanders.

Check back tomorrow on SportsGrid for our best bets involving this Commanders-Bears clash! There will be plenty of bets to keep track of, including ones involving the total, spread, and moneyline.

Commanders: Percy Butler, S (DNP), Jahan Dotson, WR (DNP), Logan Thomas, TE (DNP)

Bears: None