Commanders Will Start Taylor Heinicke Sunday vs. Packers by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago

The Washington Commanders will have to go with another option at quarterback for Sunday’s meeting with the Green Bay Packers and likely well beyond. According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, head coach Ron Rivera stated Taylor Heinicke will get the nod this weekend for injured starter Carson Wentz.

Washington HC Ron Rivera said Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday's game vs. the Packers and rookie QB Sam Howell will serve as the backup. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2022

Wentz fractured his ring finger in the Commanders’ ugly 12-7 win in Chicago against the Bears. The former Eagle passed for just 99 yards and had a QB rating of 66.3 in the victory.

Initial reports were pegging Wentz out for the next 4-6 weeks, so Heinicke will be the first man up for Washington.

On the season, Wentz has thrown 1,489 yards with 10 touchdown passes against six interceptions. The 29-year-old sported a QB rating of 84.1.

Heinicke actually put up very similar numbers to Wentz’s this year when he started last season. In 2021 the Old Dominion alum threw for 3,419 yards with 20 touchdown passes and 15 picks for a rating of 85.9.

The Commanders are +5.5-point home dogs and sit at +188 on the moneyline on FanDuel Sportsbook.