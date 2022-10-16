Concussion Will Keep Chris Olave Out vs. Bengals by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

If you show up at the Caesers Superdome with cleats today, you might be asked to suit up for the New Orleans Saints.

Already without Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas, the Saints are expected to take to the field against the Cincinnati Bengals without Chris Olave. The rookie wideout is recovering from a concussion after taking a scary hit last week versus the Seattle Seahawks, leaving the Saints’ offense seriously depleted.

Saints’ WR Chris Olave, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a concussion, is not expected to play vs. the Bengals, per source. This would leave the Saints without WRs Olave, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2022

Olave has emerged as the premier offensive weapon for New Orleans. Through five games, the Ohio State product leads the team in yards from scrimmage, targets, and receptions, finding paydirt two times.

We saw an increased reliance on the run game from the Saints after Olave was forced to leave in Week 5. That will be the priority again against the Bengals, although Marquez Callaway and Adam Trautman will command the most looks in the passing game.

The betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook continues to shift away from the home side. The Saints are currently priced as +3 underdogs, albeit at -104.